Ligori remains discovered

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Medical Examiner’s office positively identified the remains of Joseph Daniel Ligori, 38, of Kingman on Monday.



According to sheriff’s spokeswoman Trish Carter, detectives were investigating this as a homicide. The cause and manner of death are unknown.

Ligori’s dad reported him missing in June after no one had seen or heard from him for nearly two weeks. His skeletal remains were found Nov. 7. Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies and detectives responded to the desert near the I-40 and U.S. Highway 95 interchange and recovered the remains. No identification had been found and a bicycle was located nearby. Decomposition initially prevented detectives from determining gender. The Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office used a DNA sample to identify Ligori.

Anyone with information on Ligori’s death is asked to contact Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753 or Silent Witness at 928-753-1234.