MOHAVE 911

Felony Arrest for Unlawful Flight and DUI charges

On March 10, Kingman Police arrested Derek Allen Pashano, 32 of Meadview on an alleged felony charge of unlawful flight, and misdemeanor charges of DUI, DUI above 0.08 percent, extreme DUI of 0.15 - 0.20 and extreme DUI over 0.20 percent.



According to a KPD spokeswoman, the arrest resulted after police, who were in the 3400 block of North Stockton Hill Road investigating an unrelated incident, observed a man who appeared to be intoxicated near a vehicle and reportedly looked like he might drive away. An officer attempted to contact the man, later identified as Pashano, who allegedly got into a vehicle and left as the officer was trying to stop him.



Another officer followed the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. Pashano reportedly didn’t stop and led police on a short low-speed pursuit before stopping at a home in the 3900 block of Stirrup Circle. Officers took Pashano into custody for unlawful flight. Pashano performed poorly on field sobriety tests and a breathalyzer reportedly revealed a BAC reading above 0.20 percent. Pashano was taken into custody and booked into the Mohave County jail.

Felony Arrest on Warrant and Drug Related Charges

On March 8, Kingman Police arrested Travis John Thomas Romans, 32 of Dolan Springs on felony charges of possession/use of narcotics, possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Romans was arrested after officers recognized him and knew him to have a felony warrant. Officers contacted Romans in the 3400 block of North Stockton Hill Road and took him into custody. He was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine, heroin, and various drug paraphernalia.



Romans was subsequently booked into the Mohave County jail on a felony failure to appear warrant and the drug related charges.

Warrants Arrest

On March 10, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Barbara Jean Robinson, 52, of Reno, Nevada on a felony probation violation warrant issued by Mohave County Superior Court along with two misdemeanors warrants for failure to appear and failure to pay fines both issued by Kingman Justice Court.



According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the area of 11th Street and Joshua Drive in Dolan Springs. Deputies found a vehicle parked along the road in front of a home in the 16000 block of Latigo Circle. Deputies made contact with Robinson, the driver, and a record check showed her to have outstanding warrants.



She was taken into custody without further incident, transported and booked into the Mohave County jail.

Failure to Register

On March 16, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Paul Steven Anderson, 47, of Kingman, for failure to register as sex offender, a felony.



According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies responded to a trespasser at a business in the 2400 block of Northern Avenue. The witness said a man wearing black pants and no shirt was refusing to leave. Deputies arrived and recognized Anderson from previous contacts. An investigation determined Anderson was reportedly not compliant with the requirements of a registered sex offender to maintain accurate address information.



He was taken into custody without incident, transported and booked into the Mohave County Jail.



Narcotic Drugs/Warrant Arrest

On March 16, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Tabitha Rae Knighton, 18, of Kingman, for possession of narcotic drugs, a felony, and a failure to pay fines undesignated warrant issued by Kingman Justice Court.



According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies responded to reports of a people arguing in the area of Shaeffer Avenue and Castle Rock Roads. Deputies arrived to find a man and woman who reportedly admitted to arguing. A records check showed Knighton to have a warrant.



A search of Knighton allegedly revealed a syringe containing liquid which field tested positive for opium alkaloids.

Knighton reportedly said she crushed up a morphine pill and added water to make the liquid.

She reportedly said a friend gave her the pill.



Knighton was taken into custody, transported and booked into the Mohave County jail.