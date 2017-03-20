Mohave County’s Most Wanted

TONY DAVID ALEXANDER

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

DOB: 09/14/71 white male, 5-foot-10, 127 pounds, Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Address/name change sex offender, class 4 felony; shoplifting, class 4 felony

Date of warrant: 03/09/17

LUCAS RODERICK ERNO

DOB: 02/27/82 white male, 6-2, 195 pounds, Eyes: Brown, Hair: Brown

Offense: Aggravate assault – deadly weapon, class 4 felony

Date of warrant: 03/09/17

BRIAN DAVID SATRE

DOB: 05/04/70 white male, 6-3, 195 pounds, Eyes: Hazel, Hair: Brown

Offense: Theft of means of transportation, class 3 felony

Date of warrant: 03/14/17

JUSTON DON SAWTELLE

DOB: 05/13/77 white male, 5-9, 190 pounds, Eyes: Blue, Hair: Blond

Offense: Theft-control stolen property, class 4 felony

Date of warrant: 03/14/17

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department