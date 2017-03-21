Dear Abby: Couple’s wedding can wait until fiance finds a job

Dear Abby: My fiance and I have been engaged for two years. Our wedding is set for a year from now. I’m thinking about calling off our wedding, not because I don’t love him, or because I don’t want to spend the rest of my life with him. I know I want that. It’s because I’m the only one with a decent job. He has a job, but doesn’t earn enough to support us.

I can’t be the only one earning an income. How are we supposed to move out of our parents’ houses and start a life together if I’m the one doing everything? What will happen when things need to start getting paid for, and there’s no guarantee he’ll find something? I have talked to him about it, and he’s angry. He knows it’s time to change his life around and get serious.

Should I keep the date and keep my fingers crossed he’ll find a job by then, or postpone our wedding, which has a venue but nothing else planned? I don’t need to get married anytime soon, and I’d prefer to wait until he can support himself and we are in a better place financially. Then I feel like we could move forward. Am I making the right decision? – Cautious in New Jersey

Dear Cautious: Yes, you are. You are thinking with your head instead of being swept away by your emotions, and I applaud you for it. I have said for many years that before a woman marries she should be able to support herself, in case future circumstances require it. Well, the same is true for a man.

Dear Abby: I am a gay man. Recently, I rekindled a relationship I had with a guy I was close with many years ago. We have a lot of the same interests.

When he asked what it would take for us to be permanent, I asked that he stop smoking pot. He responded that he does it only “two or three times a year” and that for me to make that request was “controlling.” I asked him for no other changes.

I hate the smell of smoke, and pot is illegal in our state, so I broke it off because he wouldn’t agree. Did I do the right thing? – Tony in Florida

Dear Tony: Yes, because his response to your simple request indicates that any accommodation you asked of him would likely be met with the same reaction.