Kingman: City Council candidates scheduled to hear from sitting council at tonight’s meeting

The city council seat vacated by Mark Abram has generated a lot of interest from people who want to make their community a better place to live.

Sixteen candidates are currently in the running for the position. The City Council will discuss and may select the new council person at tonight’s 5:30 council meeting.

The applicants for the position spoke to the Daily Miner about their qualifications and interest in the position.

The Candidates and Concerns

Kenneth Skousen

Current occupation and qualifications: Retired attorney for the Mohave County Attorney’s Office.

Skousen worked for the county attorney’s office for 26 years, he said.

Why do you want to get involved in local government and what is your primary concern or issue?

He said he decided to apply for the vacant council position because Kingman needs someone who will be concerned with the quality of life in the city.

Quality of life affects many issues in Kingman, he said.

The Kingman Airport Authority has not “done a very good job of getting businesses located out there,” he said. “I don’t think anything else is more important.”

Another important issue in Kingman is taxes, he said.

“We don’t want to raise taxes,” he said. “I am against raising the property tax.”

Attracting more businesses to Kingman will increase the city’s sales tax revenues, he added.

Debbie McKee

Current occupation and qualifications: Working on a collection of poems and a novel.

McKee worked for the city for 24 years. Twenty of those were as the Kingman Fire Department chief’s assistant, managing the administration of the office.

Why do you want to get involved in local government and what is your primary concern or issue?

“I always wanted to (serve on the city council) since I was young,” she said.

“I care about Kingman and about the future of Kingman,” she said. “My children and grandchildren live here. I want to be part of that community effort to make Kingman a better place to live.”

She said she does not have a primary concern. All the council’s decisions affect its residents.

If selected, she would first meet with all the department heads to discuss the “needs of their departments.” She said she wants to “get a good understanding (of the city) from the bottom up.”

Two of the applicants, Terry Sipe and Ryan Dooley, did not return calls placed by the Daily Miner requesting interviews.