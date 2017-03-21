Kingman: MCC to leave tuition rates alone, remain at $81 per credit hour in state

While most colleges and universities are raising tuition rates, Mohave Community College will not, making it one of the most affordable, accredited higher education institutions in America.

According to MCC Spokesman James Jarman, at the MCC Board of Governors March meeting, college administrators recommended tuition remain unchanged and the board unanimously agreed.

“We understand most colleges and universities are raising tuition rates, but we also understand the position of our students and community members who are working, raising families and want to strive to improve their lives through higher education,” said MCC President Michael Kearns. “Our students and community are our priority, and we are here to make sure they have access to high quality and affordable higher education.”

The decision means MCC students will be able to take advantage of some of the lowest tuition rates available – $81 per credit hour for Arizona residents.



The cost for out-of-state students is $283.50 per credit hour, except for those in 14 Western states and active-duty military who will pay $121.50 per credit hour. The Western Undergraduate Exchange partnership includes Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

First time MCC students pay only 50-percent tuition for their first class, and senior citizens get a 50 percent discount on tuition for all classes.



MCC also has nearly 20 university partnerships, so students who want a four-year degree can start at MCC, then transfer to a university, saving roughly $15,000 in tuition alone. University students can take advantage of MCC’s low tuition, by taking Arizona General Education Curriculum requirements through MCC.



The signup period for MCC summer classes begins March 27. Enrollment for fall classes begins on April 17.

Call 1-866-MOHAVECC or chat with an MCC representative online at www.mohave.edu.