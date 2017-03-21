Kingman: Quinn Reaves earns honor graduate at Hunter Education class

The resident hunter education class that graduated during ceremonies in the clubhouse of the Mohave Sportsman Club at the 7 Mile Hill Range on Sunday was “outstanding,” said chief instructor Jim Rich.

Thirty-one people signed up for the two-weekend class, but only 19 graduated.

“It was one of our smallest classes ever,” Rich said. “But even though it was a small class, the students were all top-notch.”

For those who graduated from the class, it was a worthwhile experience. Not only will they get a permanent bonus point that will help them draw big game tags, they now join the ranks of thousands of other sportsmen and women who are safe, lawful and ethical hunters.

The class covered many topics, and students were required to complete a nine-chapter workbook that with nearly 100 pages in it.

In the classes taught by a cadre of 15 certified volunteer instructors, students learned about wildlife management, Arizona rules and regulations regarding wildlife and hunting, being a responsible and ethical hunter, hunt preparation and survival skills.

Other classes dealt with basic shooting skills, being a safe hunter, specialty hunting, wildlife identification and hunting skills.

At the end of the class, the instructors chose a student who is known as the honor graduate.

Though it was an extremely close, Quinn Reaves was selected for the award.

Reaves won a pair of 10 X 50 Bushnell binoculars, courtesy of the Mohave Arms Collectors Association, and will be eligible to go on an overnight striper fishing trip this summer on Lake Mead donated by Striper Hunters.

Trevor Jennings was chosen to receive the Good Student award and will also be going on a fishing trip to Lake Mead this summer.

Volunteer instructors were: Jim Rich, Don Martin, Page McDonald, Mike Thompson, Johnnie Hoeft, Ken and Cristi McReynolds, John Rodrigues, John Schmidt, Tim Thibodeaux, Harley Harmon, Anthony Cortese, Jay Chan , Brian Powell and Kevin Ward.

The next resident class will probably start on the last weekend of July.