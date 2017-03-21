Kingman: RUFFF’s use permit revoked unanimously

Without any public comment or discussion, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Monday voted unanimously to revoke the zoning use permit for the Rescued Unwanted Furry Friends Foundation animal sanctuary in Golden Valley.

The animal sanctuary was closed down after Mohave County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at the property at 1422 S. Laguna Drive in December.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office and officials from Mohave County’s Development Services and Environmental Health Division found multiple violations of bathroom and hand-washing facilities, sinks and drainage, recordkeeping, animal habitats and waste disposal.

Supervisors began the 60-day license revocation process in January.

RUFFF founder Hillarie Allison entered a plea agreement to three counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty in February and was placed on nine years’ probation and ordered to pay $3,000 restitution. She also cannot operate a kennel while on probation.

Supervisor Steve Moss noted that the Western Arizona Humane Society did a good job of relocating most of the 180 dogs and cats that were removed from the property. Only a handful were put down, he said.

In other agenda action:

• The board again tabled for two weeks a proposal to amend the county’s anti-littering ordnance to require landlords to provide commercial trash collection service to residents and provide a 10-day notice by mail to remove litter. After a citizen spoke about Sheriff Doug Schuster neither supporting nor opposing any changes in the law, Supervisor Hildy Angius said she wanted to hear from the sheriff and “make sure we’re on the same page.”

• The board voted 5-0 to direct staff to dig up all the information possible regarding agreements for the exchange of surface water rights between the Mohave Valley Irrigation and Drainage District, its subcontractors and the Bureau of Reclamation. Supervisor Steve Moss attended a presentation by the Central Arizona Project on developing exchange agreements and said there’s a possibility that MVIDD could currently be contemplating an exchange agreement with the Bureau of Reclamation and other entities. “Depending on the type of exchange, we could be very happy or very unhappy, depending on what’s contemplated,” he said. The county has held numerous meeting with subcontractors and irrigation districts with the objective to enter into exchange agreements.