Kingman: Sounds of Kingman bring Steven Renzi to discuss Robbins, Ronstadt

The Sounds of Kingman will present “Arizona Songbirds: The Life Stories of Marty Robbins and Linda Ronstadt” at 2 p.m. Saturday at Mohave Museum of History and Arts, 400 W. Beale St. Admission is free.

Steven Renzi, a writer and photographer with a history degree from University of Arizona, will talk about two of Arizona’s most famous singers.

Robbins, born in 1925 in Glendale, was a man of many talents and accomplishments, including singer, songwriter, actor, multi-instrumentalist and NASCAR race car driver.

He topped the country music charts with numerous hits, including “El Paso,” which won the Grammy Hall of Fame Award.

The Country Music Hall-of-Famer got his start in Phoenix at local venues and radio and TV shows after being discharged from military service in 1947. His career spanned nearly 40 years. Ronstadt, called the “First Lady of Rock,” hails from Tucson.

Her personal style was a perfect fit for California’s emerging folk and country rock movement of the mid-1960s. She had a hit with “Different Drum” by the Stone Poneys in 1967, then recorded a number of hits such as “You’re No Good,” “Blue Bayou” and “It’s So Easy” on her way to becoming the Top Female Pop Singer of the 1970s.

Along with her musical accomplishments, she garnered a Tony nomination for her role in “The Pirates of Penzance.”

The event is made possible by the Arizona Commission on the Arts, Bench Wench and RWJ Custom Stained Glass.