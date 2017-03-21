Letter: Wise sentiment

I, like Sam Wise, found editor Shawn Byrne’s remarks on Attorney General Jeff Sessions completely wrong.

As Mr. Wise said, Sessions answered the question that was asked and, in fact, the Russian spoken of met with EVERYONE including Hillary Clinton and her gang. That is an ambassador’s job.

I wonder if Editor Byrne noticed that same Russian Ambassador was sitting amid the Democrats when President Trump gave his address to Congress?

Attorney General Sessions, who I have followed for years, is one of the finest Christian men around. If we had but a few hundred more like him in government instead of the Al Franken types, we would be on our way to looking like our Founders again.

I was further disturbed by Byrne’s remarks about President Trump and Governor Ducey. Mr. Byrne, Donald Trump IS the man who believes things are better taken care of at the state level, and he has said so many, many times. You apparently aren’t listening.

That R you spoke of not only stands for Republican, but for responsibility at the state level.

It was Obama who pushed a huge, bloated bureaucracy, stifling federal regulations, having thousands of unnecessary jobs (especially in the D.C. area), and it will be President Trump who gets rid of all of them, one battle at a time.

Linda Athens