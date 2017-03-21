Licenses & Permits

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending March 10:

Canyon State Enterprises: 1293 San Pedro Road, Golden Valley; reroof; $97.50.

Outback Sheds: 4435 Skylark, Kingman; metal garage with electric; $714.06.

KC Orr: 729 Bowie Road, Golden Valley; single-family accessory residence; $1,113.75.

Sandcastle Pools: 16838 Lawton Road, Yucca; pool; $391.13.

Marie Bistline: 3559 Warbler Lane, Kingman; drywall; $39.38.

Pipestone Builders: 5062 Burro Drive, Golden Valley; patio awnings; $205.

Interstate Carports: 7635 Abrigo Drive, Golden Valley; metal carport; $242.40.

Interstate Carports: 672 Lode Road, Kingman; metal garage; $517.40.

Dan Roger: 9109 Concho Drive, Kingman; stucco garage; $103.50.

Wecom: 12710 Mohave Center Blvd., Yucca; medication; $231.81.

American Steel Carports: 4150 Drake Road, Golden Valley; garage; $413.75.

Kenneth Uttke: 12299 Yucca Frontage Road, Yucca; accessory building; $452.50.

Bill Rhoads: 9315 Blake Ranch Road, Kingman; reroof; $97.50.

Angle Homes: 4822 Chute Gate Lane, Kingman; single-family residence; $1,227.45.

Klaus O’Brien: 3150 Leroy Ave., Kingman; 125-amp electric panel; $106.28.

Walker Service Electric: 4962 Tennessee Ave., Chloride; change owner; $238.85.

Donald Humble: 4680 So Hi Blvd., Kingman; 200-amp electric; $106.28.

Jake’s Construction: 970 Blake Ranch Road, Kingman; metal pump house building; $547.35.

Sunwest Enterprises: 2742 Shauna Drive, Golden Valley; manufactured home; $555.

Sunwest Enterprises: 1598 Escuela Road, Golden Valley; manufactured home; $555.

Sunwest Enterprises: 1207 Aralia Drive, Kingman; manufactured home; $580.

Mohave Homes: 2521 Olde Dutch Road, Kingman; manufactured home; $605.

Big D’s: 4655 Smoketree Road, Golden Valley, room addition; $428.13.

The city of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending March 9:

DTL Enterprises: 975 Sycamore Ave.; commercial remodel; $628.71.

OnPar Home Improvement: 1711 Stockton Hill Road; commercial remodel; $378.36.

AZ Sunwest: 3023 Morrow Ave.; man housing; $350.

Cantrell Development: 2366 Golf Drive; single-family residence; $5,401.80.

Big Red Construction: 3655 Lomita St.; single-family residence; $4,196.13.

Big Red Construction: 3695 Lomita St.; single-family residence; $4,151.61.

Forty Four Construction: 3299 Laramie Ave.; single-family residence; $4,985.64.

The city of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending March 10.

Sycamore Avenue Medical Center: 975 Sycamore Ave., Kingman; clinic.

Brown Body: 1711 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; tanning salon.

Southwest Behavioral Health Service: 1301 W. Beale St., Kingman; health facility.

Friends of Mohave County Library: 3269 Burbank Ave., Kingman; book store.

PetVet Care Center: 4110 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; veterinary.

Custom Designs: 602 Lampton Ave., Kingman; furniture.

Sturgeon Electric: 3804 E. Watkins St., Phoenix; electric meters.

K&C Yard Care: 1455 John L Ave., Kingman; home and garden handyman.

Benetti Builders: 694 Country Club Drive, Kingman; contractor.