Licenses & Permits

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending March 10:
Canyon State Enterprises: 1293 San Pedro Road, Golden Valley; reroof; $97.50.
Outback Sheds: 4435 Skylark, Kingman; metal garage with electric; $714.06.
KC Orr: 729 Bowie Road, Golden Valley; single-family accessory residence; $1,113.75.
Sandcastle Pools: 16838 Lawton Road, Yucca; pool; $391.13.
Marie Bistline: 3559 Warbler Lane, Kingman; drywall; $39.38.
Pipestone Builders: 5062 Burro Drive, Golden Valley; patio awnings; $205.
Interstate Carports: 7635 Abrigo Drive, Golden Valley; metal carport; $242.40.
Interstate Carports: 672 Lode Road, Kingman; metal garage; $517.40.
Dan Roger: 9109 Concho Drive, Kingman; stucco garage; $103.50.
Wecom: 12710 Mohave Center Blvd., Yucca; medication; $231.81.
American Steel Carports: 4150 Drake Road, Golden Valley; garage; $413.75.
Kenneth Uttke: 12299 Yucca Frontage Road, Yucca; accessory building; $452.50.
Bill Rhoads: 9315 Blake Ranch Road, Kingman; reroof; $97.50.
Angle Homes: 4822 Chute Gate Lane, Kingman; single-family residence; $1,227.45.
Klaus O’Brien: 3150 Leroy Ave., Kingman; 125-amp electric panel; $106.28.
Walker Service Electric: 4962 Tennessee Ave., Chloride; change owner; $238.85.
Donald Humble: 4680 So Hi Blvd., Kingman; 200-amp electric; $106.28.
Jake’s Construction: 970 Blake Ranch Road, Kingman; metal pump house building; $547.35.
Sunwest Enterprises: 2742 Shauna Drive, Golden Valley; manufactured home; $555.
Sunwest Enterprises: 1598 Escuela Road, Golden Valley; manufactured home; $555.
Sunwest Enterprises: 1207 Aralia Drive, Kingman; manufactured home; $580.
Mohave Homes: 2521 Olde Dutch Road, Kingman; manufactured home; $605.
Big D’s: 4655 Smoketree Road, Golden Valley, room addition; $428.13.
The city of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending March 9:
DTL Enterprises: 975 Sycamore Ave.; commercial remodel; $628.71.
OnPar Home Improvement: 1711 Stockton Hill Road; commercial remodel; $378.36.
AZ Sunwest: 3023 Morrow Ave.; man housing; $350.
Cantrell Development: 2366 Golf Drive; single-family residence; $5,401.80.
Big Red Construction: 3655 Lomita St.; single-family residence; $4,196.13.
Big Red Construction: 3695 Lomita St.; single-family residence; $4,151.61.
Forty Four Construction: 3299 Laramie Ave.; single-family residence; $4,985.64.
The city of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending March 10.
Sycamore Avenue Medical Center: 975 Sycamore Ave., Kingman; clinic.
Brown Body: 1711 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; tanning salon.
Southwest Behavioral Health Service: 1301 W. Beale St., Kingman; health facility.
Friends of Mohave County Library: 3269 Burbank Ave., Kingman; book store.
PetVet Care Center: 4110 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; veterinary.
Custom Designs: 602 Lampton Ave., Kingman; furniture.
Sturgeon Electric: 3804 E. Watkins St., Phoenix; electric meters.
K&C Yard Care: 1455 John L Ave., Kingman; home and garden handyman.
Benetti Builders: 694 Country Club Drive, Kingman; contractor.
