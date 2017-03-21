Licenses & Permits

  • Originally Published: March 21, 2017 5:55 a.m.

    • Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending March 10:

    Canyon State Enterprises: 1293 San Pedro Road, Golden Valley; reroof; $97.50.

    Outback Sheds: 4435 Skylark, Kingman; metal garage with electric; $714.06.

    KC Orr: 729 Bowie Road, Golden Valley; single-family accessory residence; $1,113.75.

    Sandcastle Pools: 16838 Lawton Road, Yucca; pool; $391.13.

    Marie Bistline: 3559 Warbler Lane, Kingman; drywall; $39.38.

    Pipestone Builders: 5062 Burro Drive, Golden Valley; patio awnings; $205.

    Interstate Carports: 7635 Abrigo Drive, Golden Valley; metal carport; $242.40.

    Interstate Carports: 672 Lode Road, Kingman; metal garage; $517.40.

    Dan Roger: 9109 Concho Drive, Kingman; stucco garage; $103.50.

    Wecom: 12710 Mohave Center Blvd., Yucca; medication; $231.81.

    American Steel Carports: 4150 Drake Road, Golden Valley; garage; $413.75.

    Kenneth Uttke: 12299 Yucca Frontage Road, Yucca; accessory building; $452.50.

    Bill Rhoads: 9315 Blake Ranch Road, Kingman; reroof; $97.50.

    Angle Homes: 4822 Chute Gate Lane, Kingman; single-family residence; $1,227.45.

    Klaus O’Brien: 3150 Leroy Ave., Kingman; 125-amp electric panel; $106.28.

    Walker Service Electric: 4962 Tennessee Ave., Chloride; change owner; $238.85.

    Donald Humble: 4680 So Hi Blvd., Kingman; 200-amp electric; $106.28.

    Jake’s Construction: 970 Blake Ranch Road, Kingman; metal pump house building; $547.35.

    Sunwest Enterprises: 2742 Shauna Drive, Golden Valley; manufactured home; $555.

    Sunwest Enterprises: 1598 Escuela Road, Golden Valley; manufactured home; $555.

    Sunwest Enterprises: 1207 Aralia Drive, Kingman; manufactured home; $580.

    Mohave Homes: 2521 Olde Dutch Road, Kingman; manufactured home; $605.

    Big D’s: 4655 Smoketree Road, Golden Valley, room addition; $428.13.

    The city of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending March 9:

    DTL Enterprises: 975 Sycamore Ave.; commercial remodel; $628.71.

    OnPar Home Improvement: 1711 Stockton Hill Road; commercial remodel; $378.36.

    AZ Sunwest: 3023 Morrow Ave.; man housing; $350.

    Cantrell Development: 2366 Golf Drive; single-family residence; $5,401.80.

    Big Red Construction: 3655 Lomita St.; single-family residence; $4,196.13.

    Big Red Construction: 3695 Lomita St.; single-family residence; $4,151.61.

    Forty Four Construction: 3299 Laramie Ave.; single-family residence; $4,985.64.

    The city of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending March 10.

    Sycamore Avenue Medical Center: 975 Sycamore Ave., Kingman; clinic.

    Brown Body: 1711 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; tanning salon.

    Southwest Behavioral Health Service: 1301 W. Beale St., Kingman; health facility.

    Friends of Mohave County Library: 3269 Burbank Ave., Kingman; book store.

    PetVet Care Center: 4110 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; veterinary.

    Custom Designs: 602 Lampton Ave., Kingman; furniture.

    Sturgeon Electric: 3804 E. Watkins St., Phoenix; electric meters.

    K&C Yard Care: 1455 John L Ave., Kingman; home and garden handyman.

    Benetti Builders: 694 Country Club Drive, Kingman; contractor.

