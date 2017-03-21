Outdoor Notes

Don’t forget about the March Madness archery shoot March 18-19 at the Mohave Sportsman Club’s archery range at the club’s 7 Mile Hill Range. Archers will be shooting a 15 target 3D course and there will also be a long distance shoot. Call Taco Esquibel at 928-716-0505 for more information.

For those waiting to go fishing at Alamo Lake, the latest reports are that the lake has risen 42 feet since December. The water is warming up, but still looks like chocolate milk. A few reports of some fish being caught, but the best fishing there will start in April, unless we get another big storm that pours more water into the lake.

Lake Havasu is starting to heat up with reports of bass moving up and onto beds. Remember, Spring Break means lots of boats.