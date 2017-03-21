Strange News

You’re nabbed! French gendarmes find thief stuck in window

PARIS (AP) – Arrests can’t come any easier than this.

French gendarmes called to a robbery found the suspected thief stuck in a hole he’d made with a hammer in a shop window.

The national gendarmerie on Sunday published a photo appearing to show the man half-in and half-out of the hole.

“Drunk, he robbed a shop but got stuck ... in the window before being arrested,” the gendarmerie tweeted, with the hashtag “ThugLife.”

The 46-year-old man was arrested Thursday morning in the Pyrenees town of Mauleon-Licharre in southwest France, a duty officer for the regional gendarmerie told The Associated Press.

Firefighters were called to free the man, who was then taken into custody, said the officer, who wouldn’t be quoted by name, citing official policy.

– John Leicester

Most Interesting Man judges beard contest; girl’s dad wins

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) – A man who helped pitch Dos Equis beer as the Most Interesting Man in the World turned his attention from his favorite beer to his favorite beard by judging a competition called Vermont Beardies.

Actor Jonathan Goldsmith, who lives in Manchester and sports a closely cropped white beard that he maintains with a lice comb given to him by a veterinarian, was one of four judges who chose the contest’s winner in Burlington on Saturday.

This year’s honors went to Bryan Sturge, of Barre, who hasn’t cut his beard in almost two years.

The event benefits Make-a-Wish Vermont, which helps grant wishes to children living with life-threatening conditions. Organizers said Saturday night that they’d raised nearly $30,000.

The competition was judged in three categories: urban beard, freestyle and backwoods. Each contestant also had to tell an interesting story about his beard. Out of the more than 100 original entrants, the top 30 were invited to the in-person finals.

Sturge entered the backwoods competition as a tribute to his 11-year-old daughter Zoey, who died of cancer in 2013 before her Make-a-Wish request to go to Disney World and swim with the dolphins could be granted.

When Zoey was sick, Sturge promised Zoey he wouldn’t shave until she got better. After she died, he shaved a couple times but always regrew his beard. He said he entered the contest to give back to Make-a-Wish so that other children could be granted wishes that Zoey never got to experience.

Goldsmith, who spent nine years as the pitchman with the gravelly voice for Dos Equis, said there are a few things he’s looking for in a winning beard.

“The character of the beard, how it brings forth something indigenous to the individual, something personal,” Goldsmith said.

While the premise of the contest is humorous, the reason for it can be heart-wrenching.

“It’s a promise that we made,” Sturge said. “It’s love. It’s a memory. It’s how she last saw me, with a beard. She didn’t want me to shave it because of our promise. I offered to shave for her so she could see me without it. She said, ‘No, that’s not the deal.’”

– Wilson Ring

Ban on Irish butter sparks fight in butter-loving Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Wisconsin resident Jean Smith snatches up entire stocks of her beloved Kerrygold Irish butter from stores when visiting family in Nebraska, thanks to an antiquated law in her dairy-obsessed state that bans it and any other butter that hasn’t been graded for quality.

“We bring back 20 bricks or so,” Smith said, noting she plops a tablespoon of the Ireland-made butter into her tea each morning. “It’s creamier, it doesn’t have any waxy taste and it’s a richer yellow.”

Tired of trekking across state lines to stock up, she and a handful of other Wisconsin butter aficionados filed a lawsuit this week challenging the law, saying local consumers and businesses “are more than capable of determining whether butter is sufficiently creamy, properly salted, or too crumbly.” No government help needed, they say.

On the books since 1953, the law is strict: It requires butters to be rated on various measures – including flavor, body and color – by the federal government or people licensed as butter and cheese graders with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

Wisconsin’s grading scale dictates that the highest-graded butter must “possess a fine and highly pleasing butter flavor.” Graders might describe a butter as “crumbly,” “gummy” or “sticky,” and its color as “mottled,” “streaked” or “speckled.”

Anybody convicted of selling unlabeled or ungraded butter is subject to a fine between $100 and $1,000 and six months in jail.

Wisconsin is the only state in the nation with such a stringent butter provision, which the lawsuit argues amounts to an unconstitutional “government-mandated ‘taste test.’” The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, a conservative legal group representing the plaintiffs, said the grading process is subjective and doesn’t protect consumers. The real issue, the group argues, is personal freedom.

– Cara Lombardo