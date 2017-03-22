Chance of rain today in Mohave County

KINGMAN – Mohave County could get a little rain today, according to the National Weather Service in Las Vegas.

There’s an increased chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms, mainly along U.S. Highway 93 and to the east, said Chris Outler, NWS forecaster.

The rain is expected to hit Mohave County during the afternoon and evening.

Areas of heavy rainfall will be possible near thunderstorm activity, and minor flooding could be possible in local areas.

In general, NWS is forecasting between one-fourth and three-fourths inch of rain in Mohave County.

Drier conditions are expected Thursday, but a few residual showers and an isolated thunderstorm remain a possibility, Outler said.