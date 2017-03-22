Cornerstone Mission expands services due to extraordinary giving

KINGMAN – The multifaceted non-profit organization Cornerstone Mission Project has announced they are hosting a grand opening from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at their new Cornerstone Mission Community Care Center and Thrift Store located at 601 Hall St.

“This new location will offer free clothing, shoes, hygiene products, sack lunches and blankets to the homeless and people in need,” said Cornerstone Mission Project Executive Director Lisa Fitzgerald.

In addition to the aforementioned services, they also have home goods and housewares for sale at very low prices, but will provide them free to those in need at the Hall Street location.

Different from previous years, all donations of items such as these are now distributed at the Hall Street location instead of at Cornerstone Mission.



During the grand opening, a small bag of clothing is just $5.

“All of the specialty items requested by Cornerstone from the public, such as jeans (waist sizes 30, 32, 34), men’s socks and underwear, etc., will not be sold in the thrift shop because they are in such high demand at the men’s shelter,” Fitzgerald said. “Needs requested from the public by Cornerstone Mission are not sold, they are given.”

According to mission officials, the reason Cornerstone Mission opened this additional location is because they had to find a way to manage the generous donations they were receiving from the community. It was literally busting at the seams and ran out of room for receiving, storing and distributing donations at their main location at 3049 Sycamore Ave.

The Community Care Center and Thrift Store is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays. If anyone has questions regarding Cornerstone Mission Community Care Center and Thrift Store, they can call 928-757-1535.

The Cornerstone Mission Project facilities include Kingman Homeless Shelter, Men’s Shelter, feeding the hungry in Mohave County, and Arizona soup kitchen.

“Our facility has the capability of housing up to 30 men, 11 women and children,” Fitzgerald said. “We prepare and serve between 70 and 100 meals each day for walk-ins in need of a hot meal.” Showers, food boxes, sack lunches are provided at Cornerstone Mission, as well as the soup kitchen meal, open to anyone who is hungry from 4 - 6 p.m. every day, 365 days a year.

Cornerstone Mission Project is continually in the need for volunteers to help complete their mission. The volunteers needed include: front desk persons, errand runners, a person to help run the clothing closet, drivers for Diana’s Faith House, Narcotics Anonymous Facilitator, and Christian 12-Step Facilitator at the men’s shelter.

The Cornerstone Mission officials also say they are continually in desperate need for people to work in the soup kitchen. According to them, the mission staff members have had to jump into the role of cooks to fill the void of not enough volunteer cooks.

For further information about Cornerstone Mission Project, to volunteer or make a donation, call Lisa Fitzgerald at (928) 757-1535.