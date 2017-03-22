Free comedy night Friday at Canyon 66

KINGMAN – After launching a popular comedy night at Canyon 66 Restaurant and Lounge, general manager Sultan Abbas made a business decision to let the show go for about three months.

He won’t go into details, but it just wasn’t the right fit, he said.

For one thing, nonpaying customers were coming into the bar area and heckling the comedians, who were separated by just a curtain.

“We took off the curtain as well as the admission,” Abbas said “I just want people to have an easy, happy time in town.”

Canyon 66 is bringing the comedy show back with free admission on Friday, starting with a wine-tasting event with Stetson Winery at 7 p.m. and the hour-long comedy show at 8 p.m.

Comics Louie Bruce, Reggie C and Jeremy Flores, all from Las Vegas, will be doing the show.

A local DJ provided by Kingman Performing Arts will play afterwards.

“Since we have opened our doors, Canyon 66 Restaurant and Ramada hotel are always trying to bring special events to the great town we all love,” Abbas said.

Since undergoing renovation in 2014, Canyon 66 has become the hip spot in Kingman with DJs on the weekends and special parties for Halloween, New Year’s Eve and the Super Bowl.

Comedy night started about a year ago and was a huge success, Abbas said.

“We never let it go. We stopped working with certain people. We were handling this event and we want to continue,” he said.

Ramada is holding a “Toast to the Arts” painting class on April 14 with local artist Angelica Hoover.

Other events coming to the Ramada at 3100 Andy Devine Ave. include Improv night on April 13, Open Mic Night on April 20 and Nifty Fifties Sock Hop on May 19. Other Route 66-related events are in the works.