Horoscope: March 22, 2017

Birthdays: Reese Witherspoon, 41; Elvis Stojko, 45; Bob Costas, 65; William Shatner, 86.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take the high road when dealing with adversity or those who voice emotional differences. What you accomplish will count far more than getting involved in a stubborn stalemate.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Emotional uncertainty and confusion will set in when dealing with peers, superiors and relatives. Concise communication will help, but question responses that leave you doubtful.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t stop learning. Gather the facts and be open to suggestions. High returns will come from being prepared and offering sound solutions and plans.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Channel your energy into something you enjoy doing. Take part in a rally and you will feel good about supporting a cause you believe in.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Travel and education are highlighted. A professional challenge will require your undivided attention. Use your intelligence to find solutions and be willing to work with others in order to get things done.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A business trip or partnership looks promising. If you put in the time, you will get what you want.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Relationships will pose a problem. Absorb what others are telling you and don’t react until you have found a way to deal with the situation reasonably.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Share your thoughts at networking events or when dealing with friends, family or children. Your input may not always be taken favorably, but it will have an impact on those you care about.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t mix business with pleasure or you will lose the upper hand. Put your efforts into getting ahead and improving your life both at home and at work.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Mounting opposition will leave you in a quandary. Back up and consider your options. Don’t engage in a confrontation with someone who is unpredictable or impulsive.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Secrets are best kept that way. If you divulge information in a moment of emotional turmoil, it will lead to an argument that you will regret.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Turn something you enjoy doing into a way to boost your income. Start by volunteering your services and see where it leads.