Kingman Confusion: Kingman, Arizona or Kingman, Kansas

We’re not alone in the universe, not even in our own country.

There’s another Kingman out there and it’s easy to get them confused, especially on internet searches where the difference between the cities of Kingman, Arizona, and Kingman, Kansas, is dot-gov and dot-com.

Out here, we’ve pinned our identity on our mining history, the railroad and the Mother Road, along with our proximity to the Grand Canyon, Las Vegas and the West Coast.

So how about the people of Kingman, Kansas? What’s their story?

Well, they’ve got five parks for a population under 3,200, and a rural farming community that harkens back to the days of “Mayberry RFD.”

There’s a historic theater that’s now showing Disney’s classic, “Beauty and the Beast,” once a day.

And Sonic just broke ground on a new restaurant with indoor seating, boasted Emily Clouse, city manager for Kingman, Kansas.

Clouse said she hasn’t conducted much research on our Kingman, but she figures there must be a lot of growth as people are calling her about our planning department, building permits and code enforcement.

“We get at least two or three calls a day where we direct them to Kingman, Arizona,” she said. “There’s a lot of confusion.”

About their town

Kingman, Kansas, is located in the south central region of the state along U.S. Highway 54 in Kingman County, about a half-hour from Wichita.

The 864-square-mile county was established in 1874 within the prairie hunting grounds of the Plains Indians: the Osage, Kansas, Pawnee, Kiowa and Comanche. One of the first white settlers in the county was Capt. Nathan Boone, youngest son of Daniel Boone.

The town was named for Samuel Kingman, early president of the Kansas Bar Association and Chief Justice of the state Supreme Court.

Highway 54 is officially designated the Cannonball Stageline Highway, named after colorful stagecoach driver Donald “Cannonball” Green, who ran the stage line from Wichita through Kingman and westward ahead of the railroads.

The stage line had 70 coaches, 1,000 horses and covered 1,500 miles. Without it, that part of Kansas would have been settled more slowly.

It’s a huge agricultural community, Clouse said, and hosts a lot of rodeos with an outdoor arena and indoor arena.

We’ve got the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo held at Mohave County Fairgrounds during Andy Devine Days.

“It’s home to me,” said Joy Stroot, assistant librarian at Kingman Carnegie Library who has lived in Kingman, Kansas, for more than 70 years. “I lived in Wichita and went to school there and I’m not a big city person.”

Stroot said she’d heard of Kingman, Arizona, mostly from coming across the city on the internet, and the only thing she knows is that it’s not Kingman, Kansas.

“I think you’d find we’re basically a friendly town, especially to outsiders,” she said. “I know that sounds weird.”

She said it’s been unusually warm for March, reaching 81 degrees on Monday and almost 90 the day before.

Common ground

As much as she loves her town, Stroot said there are a few things she would change.

“We have people who don’t want progress and don’t want business because that’s competition,” she said. “Unfortunately, downtown has not been taken care of. The sad part is people who owned the buildings could have done something.”

So, we found common ground. While our downtown has made huge strides toward rejuvenation in the past few years, there remains a stigma about the older buildings and the cost and headaches that come with renovating them.

“I really don’t understand what we are expected to do with dilapidated buildings,” Kingman City Manager John Dougherty said. “Would the solution be to tear them down and leave an empty lot?

“We are working on an abatement program, but it is very costly to tear buildings down and wait for the property to sell to recover our costs, especially if property owners have an inflated idea of what their property is worth, or worse, just using it as a tax write-off.”

We’re pretty close in some other areas, as well. Our population hasn’t grown much since 2010, staying around 28,000, and theirs has gone up just 0.7 percent.

Median home prices are a little higher here, $127,600 compared with $80,637 in Kingman, Kansas. They’ve got 1,564 total housing units, and 914 (58.4 percent) are owner-occupied.

Median household income in Kingman, Kansas, is $45,872, which beats our $42,859.

City Manager Clouse of Kansas said her town is seeing quite a few developments, including an eight-bedroom home that was converted into a 24-hour nursing care facility. There’s also the Hooray Ranch, a new hunting lodge about 20 miles outside of town.

“I love the hometown feeling where you know you all of your neighbors,” Clouse said. “We all try to make a positive difference and we’re glad to grow and welcome new people to the community.”