Kingman Photo: Community Service

Eleven members of the Philip Wisely Pro-Life Group from St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church picked up trash along Highway 68 Saturday morning.

The blue bags, from mile marker 25 to 27, are full of discarded bottles and beer cans, cardboard and metal, blown tire pieces, cigarette packages, old clothing, and much more.

Every nickel and penny found was kept, and a rosary will be cleaned and used to give Mary, the Mother of Jesus, our gratitude.

The group wants to not only help our community, but spread the message that, as children of God, human life is precious from womb to tomb.

Absent on the day was one of the group’s founders, Alice Longwell, who is recovering from a stroke. She celebrates her 95th birthday Thursday and was with us in spirit.

Please remember to put all trash in its proper place. Respecting life means respecting God’s creation as well.