NACFD holds special meeting today to discuss chief situation

KINGMAN – The Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District has been looking for solid leadership since the departure of former Fire Chief Pat Moore.

The NACFD Governing Board will be holding a special meeting at 6 p.m. today for the discussion and possible action regarding the reassignment of current Interim Fire Chief Tim King to his previous battalion chief position. The board will also look at the possible appointment of a new interim chief.

Outlook on a replacement isn’t good. King took over as chief after Moore resigned last year and according to a district spokeswoman, no other current battalion chiefs have expressed interest.

The meeting is open to the public. The governing board may give the public an opportunity to speak on the issue, but is not required to.

The meeting is at NACFD Station 31, located at 2485 Northern Ave.