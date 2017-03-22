Obituary: Bobby Richard (Dick) Merritt

Bobby Richard Merritt (Dick) was born February 2, 1936 in Fallon, Nevada and passed away in Kingman, Arizona on March 19, 2017 at home with his wife and daughter by his side.

Dick moved here from Nevada and was a resident of Kingman for 30 years. He owned his own mining and construction company, and what he didn’t know he figured out. He did everything “his way.”

Dick was preceded in death by his parents Nathan and Lorena Merritt. He is survived by his wife, Judy, of Kingman, Arizona; his daughter, Pam Busby, of North Pole, Alaska; his sons, Mark Merritt of Billings, Montana, Dickie Merritt, of Mina, Nevada, Donnie Carley, Lenore Carley, Greg Carley and eight grandchildren.

Visitation will be at Sutton Funeral Home on Saturday March 25, 2017 from 10 a.m. – noon. Following the visitation there will be a service at Connection Point Church, 4435 N. Shadow Road at 12:30 p.m. Following the church memorial service there will be a pot luck at the church fellowship hall. Please bring your favorite dish and stories to tell. Please dress casual.

His burial will follow at a later date in Fallon, Nevada where he will be laid to rest next to his Dad. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity.