Surveyors get their week of recognition

KINGMAN – Surveyors have been at the forefront of the latest developments in technology to gather, analyze and interpret data about land in the United States, and this is the week they get some recognition.

March 19-25 has been designated National Surveyors Week, as set forth by a proclamation by former President Ronald Reagan in 1984.

“Does that mean I get a bonus?” asked Wade Eckel, who was surveying the site of the Homes 2 Suites extended-stay hotel being built behind the Kingman Square shopping center for plumbing work. “I never heard of that (National Surveyors Week). A dollar bill would be better.”

Wayne Griffin, assistant surveyor for Mohave County Public Works, said National Surveyors Week is no different than any other celebrated week or month in recognition of a special group.

“We already know why we do what we do,” Griffin said. “It’s the public we try and educate about what we do. I’ve been a surveyor for over 40 years and that has always been a problem for our profession all over the country.”

Registered Land Surveyors are the only professionals involved in every land-related activity, from boundary line issues to providing precise and accurate guidance for construction.

The rectangular survey system that is still being used today was created by the need to distribute expanded lands of the United States under the Treaty of Paris.

Thomas Jefferson, the nation’s third president, envisioned a nation of yeoman farmers.

He also wanted to repay the country’s debt to the Revolutionary War soldiers with the promise of their own plot of land.

Surveyors are the only professionals who are licensed by their states to certify the correct location of land boundaries and provide courts with evidence as to where those rights exist on the ground.

To learn more about registered land surveyors in Arizona, go to the Arizona Professional Land Surveyors Association website at www.azpls.org.