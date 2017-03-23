Horoscope: March 23, 2017

Birthdays: Michelle Monaghan, 41; Keri Russell, 41; Catherine Keener, 58; Chaka Khan, 64.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Getting together with someone from your past will encourage you to re-evaluate what you have accomplished. Take part in a conference, seminar or community event that will encourage you to help others.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Emotional interference will slow you down. Don’t let anger take over at work or at home.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Lead the way. You will do best when you take charge and offer others incentives to help you achieve your own goals.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Money, legal and health matters are best handled with discipline and caution. Getting angry will not help you negotiate a deal or find a solution to resolve a problem you have with someone you live or work with.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Impulsiveness due to emotional situations that are left to fester will slow you down. Stay focused on finding appropriate solutions and using intelligence and discipline to achieve your goals.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Someone will try to persuade you to indulge in something questionable. Don’t overspend, overreact or overdo things and you will avoid being put in a precarious position.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Put your best foot forward. You can persuade others to see things your way if you are kind and willing to listen.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You’ll have to navigate your way through whatever situations you face. If you encounter roadblocks, have alternative solutions ready and show your willingness to compromise.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You can make a difference if you give your all and focus on what’s most important to you. Love, romance and building a strong home base will encourage positive changes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You’ll have to fight temptation if you want to avoid excessive behavior. Don’t let anyone use pressure or emotional manipulation to push you down a path you aren’t interested in.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Express your thoughts, desires and feelings. Getting together with old friends or colleagues will bring an unexpected opportunity.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Try not to divulge personal information or get involved in gossip. Stick to the middle of the road socially and don’t meddle if you want to have a clear conscience.