Russell Cottrell takes a cut for Lee Williams Tuesday.

The Volunteers rallied for five runs in the bottom of the seventh to erase a 6-1 deficit from Bradshaw Mountain (4-1, 3-1 Grand Canyon Region) and send the game into extra innings at Dick Grounds Field.

The Bears scored once in the eighth for a 7-6 win and left Lee Williams (4-3, 0-3) looking for its first region win.

Cottrell went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk, and drove in two runs.