Kingman Photo: Open House For The Luv Of Paws

For The Luv Of Paws passed out dog and cat food along with animal related products to the veterans and homeless at the Veterans Stand Down in Bullhead City.

The public is invited to the 10th annual For the Luv of Paws open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the animal rescue and sanctuary, 8115 W. Oatman Highway.

Founder Cherie DaLynn invites people to tour the facilities and interact with the dogs, cats and ferrets. You may find your “forever best friend” there waiting for you, she said.

Complimentary lunch and refreshments will be served, and kids will receive a “goodie” bag. Donations of dry dog food and cat food and supplies to defray operating costs at the rescue are welcome and appreciated, DaLynn said.

She operates Pawsitively Charming thrift store at 204 N. Fourth St. to support the no-kill rescue sanctuary. You can pick up directions there, or call 928-897-7304.