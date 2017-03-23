Vickie Kress lands the empty seat on Kingman City Council

KINGMAN – The Kingman City Council appointed Vickie Kress Tuesday to the vacant council seat.

The seat vacated by Mark Abram generated a field of 16 applicants, all interested in making their city a better place to live.

“I’m incredibly excited,” Kress said about her appointment. “There’s a lot of big items on (the city’s) agenda and I’m excited about helping the community.”

She said she applied for the vacant council seat because having served on the city planning and zoning commission, she “saw more opportunity to help the city” if selected.

“I admire and respect everyone on the council and I wanted to be part of it,” she added.

Mayor Monica Gates said Kress is “very intelligent, organized, articulate, fair and balanced.

“We’re fortunate she was selected out of a great pool of candidates,” Gates said. “We’re fortunate she is willing to share her time and talent with the city of Kingman.

“I think she will be a wonderful asset and addition to our city council,” she said.

Her term will expire the end of 2018. She will be sworn in on April 4. By taking a seat on the council, Kress vacates her vice-chairman seat on planning and zoning. An existing member of that commission will become vice chair, which also means there is a vacant seat on the commission.

Kress is retired, after a career in corporate event planning. She owned her own business.

She cites four major challenges facing the city: “water, a better understanding of Kingman Airport Authority, to continue revitalizing the downtown and Kingman Crossing.”

She said Kingman Crossing is significant because the city does not have a property tax.

“Sales tax dollars are critical to the city,” she said. “Developing Kingman Crossing is critical to the city.”