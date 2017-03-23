Weeds: They’re back and need attention

The city of Kingman has ordinances that require property owners to remove weeds from their property or else.

Although the city prefers voluntary compliance, the ordinances can compel compliance by issuing a warning and, if ignored, the ordinance makes it a misdemeanor to not comply.

Asked if the weed ordinance is working, City Superintendent of Streets Jack Plaunty said people are not always aware of the ordinance.

“Knowing about (the ordinance) and doing something about it can be two different things,” he said.

About two years ago the city started mailing out letters every spring that explain the property owner’s responsibility for keeping weeds or grass in excess of six inches removed from their property. The letters are typically attached to city utility bills, according to the public works department.

The Kingman Municipal Ordinances can be read on codepublishing.com/az/Kingman, according to Adam Lucier, code enforcement officer for the city of Kingman.

The letters are posted on the city of Kingman, fire and police websites as well as the police and fire Facebook pages. Property owners can expect a letter in the mail soon.

As stated on the March 2017 letter: “Below is an overview of the responsibilities of property owners within the City of Kingman.

• Property owners are responsible to keep the sidewalks or public places bordering their property free of all trash, dead or dormant weeds, weeds or grass in excess of six (6) inches high and weeds which are so dry as to be readily flammable or combustible.

• Property maintenance, including the right of way and landscaped areas, is the responsibility of the abutting property owner.

• This includes the area between the property line and back of curb or edge of unimproved roads, easements, and alleys around the perimeter of the property.

• Such maintenance shall include, but may not be limited to, pruning, mowing, weeding, trimming, raking, watering, refuse removal, fertilizing, and maintenance of the irrigation systems, and general clean-up of the area, to create an attractive appearance.

• Any dead plant material shall be replaced by the property owner within 45 days of its demise.

• No owner shall allow trees, shrubs, or plant growth on that land to encroach upon or impede, obstruct or interfere with passage on any street, sidewalk or alley within the city or to obstruct visibility of any traffic control device or signal.

• Failure to comply with City ordinances regarding property and landscape maintenance shall be subject to a misdemeanor charge as amended by Ord. 1137, adopted 10/06/97 and Ord. 1179, adopted 07/20/98.”

The city’s primary focus is voluntary compliance, Lucier said. It first issues a warning requiring the property owner to come into compliance with 30 days before proceeding further with the legal process.

Plaunty said the ordinance gives the city the authority to prosecute any failure to comply as a crime because weeds can become a nuisance and are a fire hazard.

“It degrades the aesthetic view of the city,” Plaunty said.

The city ordinances apply to more than weeds and include other aspects of property maintenance such as watering, trash removal, mowing, raking, and tree trimming.

Lucier said residents are surprised to learn that responsibility for weeding extends beyond their property’s boundaries to city right-of-ways and alleys contiguous to their property.

Residents are also responsible for removing weeds to the centerline of the alley next to their property, Plaunty said.

He said residents are responsible for trimming trees and plants, watering and removing weeds from city right-of-ways next to their property line.

The city has more than 400 miles of shoulders so the city does not maintain that, he said. The city does grade and level the area, if for example, it is needed after a big rain storm.

Lucier said generally speaking most people comply with the ordinance once they are contacted.

“Ordinance aside, I think a lot of people take pride in their property and their community and keep their yards free of weeds and other hazards,” he said.

The city is subject to the ordinance as well, he said.

Asked how well the city is meeting its compliance responsibilities, he said it is the city’s goal to “identify and remove weeds on city property.”

However, he said the “primary method” for accomplishing this is to use Department of Corrections’ work crews as they are available.

The city is “limited by their availability, our cities resources and budget,” he said. The city is doing “fairly well” and in the “last year or so it did 43 (weed) abatements on city property.”

Identifying properties that are not in compliance with the code is driven by two methods: complaints and code enforcement officers regularly assigned to different areas of the city, he said. The complaint process is the primary way the city learns about properties that are not meeting compliance.

He said the officers focus on worst-case properties.

The city does not “usually pursue” large undeveloped properties so they can remain as “close to a natural condition as possible.”