Beale Street Theater presents ‘Oh, Horrors! It’s Murder!’ tonight

KINGMAN – Tonight’s Beale Street Theater play, “Oh, Horrors! It’s Murder!” combines one part script, one part audience participation and one part improvisation.

The play written by Billy St. John and Bill Francoeur is a dinner theater production that takes the audience back to the scene of an old-fashioned who-done-it set in 1920s America.

The plot of the play is a renowned archeologist gives a lecture about one of his recent expeditions in the Hamilton Museum when someone is murdered, said Kristina Michelson, executive producer of the play. The audience is involved in finding out who did it.

“The characters take questions from the audience,” Michelson said. The actors interview members of the audience trying to solve the murder. The inspector then incorporates the audience comments into his investigation, using the art of improvisation.

“I really enjoyed the improvisation aspect of the play and watching the inspector weave audience participation into the plot,” she said.

The play is a fundraiser to benefit the Beale Street Theater renovation project, Michelson said.

Play director Sidney Valdez picked the script, cast the characters and provided direction to the actors.

“I believe (the play) is riveting, catches your attention right away, there is never a dull moment and then suddenly the audience is involved,” Valdez said.

The play has several characters including people from Egypt and the press “and a surprise character shows up towards the end,” said Beverly Crane Wheeler, production manager.

The event starts with a reception at Diana’s Cellar Door from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., as stated on the theater website. The fictional museum doors (Grand Events Center) open at 6 p.m. so the audience can view the museum exhibit and participate in the silent auction. The play and dinner begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online or at The Farmhouse, Kingman Fitness or the High Desert Vein Center. Tickets are $75.

The Beale Street Theater is part of an umbrella organization, the nonprofit Kingman Center for the Arts, Wheeler said.

The organization plans to remodel the Beale Street Theater, which was purchased about a year ago, she said. They want to use the building as a performing arts center, which will include space for production, classes and workshops.

Tonight’s production will be the group’s first dinner theater, she said. The dinner will be catered by the Garlic Clove.