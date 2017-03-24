Horoscope: March 24, 2017

Birthdays: Peyton Manning, 41; Alyson Hannigan, 43; Jim Parsons, 44; Louie Anderson, 64.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Express your feelings and follow through with your plans. Personal gains can be yours if you are forthright about how you want your life to unfold.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Be helpful and compassionate. How you treat your peers will reinforce the types of relationships you develop with the people you deal with each day.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Deal with authority figures if necessary. Show everyone what you have to offer and do whatever it takes to get ahead.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Improvements that will make your living space more efficient and comfortable are featured. Stick to a budget and be sure to ask for approval to avoid getting into a spat with someone you live with.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Put more time, energy and effort into important partnerships. Getting along with others will make it much easier for you to get the help and backing you need to reach your goals.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Gather facts and question a proposal that sounds too good to be true. Try your best to work alone to reach your set goal. Impulsive or unpredictable people should be kept at a distance.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Partnerships can be dealt with if you are willing to share and compromise. Make plans to do something nice for someone you love.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Keep an open mind when dealing with emotional situations at home. A partnership will be difficult if you can’t come up with alternative plans.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Share your feelings, emotions and plans and you will get the response you are looking for. Much can be accomplished if you join forces with someone who shares your aspirations.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Emotional tactics will be used against you. Getting involved in a situation for the wrong reasons will be regretful.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Professional options will open up. Consider what you enjoy doing most and you will find a way to turn it into a moneymaking endeavor.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A partnership opportunity should be looked at carefully. Consider the motives behind the offer and your reasons for entertaining the possibility.