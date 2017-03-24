Letter: There are more roads other than the ones downtown

I see in the March 9 edition of “The Miner” that the city council has given their support to the milling and paving of Route 66 between Hall and 8th streets.

The street superintendent Jack Plaunty said “this road is deteriorating faster than we can repair it.” Maybe Mr. Plaunty should look at Stockton Hill Road between Airway and Kino.

This portion of roadway was patched recently and the pavement is already coming apart. Seeing that Stockton Hill Road is by far the most heavily traveled road in Kingman, I would think it would get first consideration when it comes to repair. But, as usual the downtown area always takes priority over the rest of the city.

In the last year or two, the city has constructed a new curb and gutter, a new cross gutter and reconstructed the asphalt pavement at Oak and 4th adjacent to the city hall. It has constructed new railroad crossings at 2nd and 4th streets. I think the price tag for that was $375,000.00.

Numerous handicapped ramps and a new concrete median have been constructed in the area, along with a changed traffic pattern on Andy Devine at Mr. D’s.

In the last month, crews were grinding portions of sidewalk in the downtown area. And today (Monday) they are crack sealing the streets in the downtown area.

Other than the grind and pave project on Stockton Hill Road between the freeway and Airway, I haven’t seen any other road improvements being done in the city.

Better hope the tourists never stray from the downtown area and see the condition of the roads around the rest of the city.

They’re full of potholes, trash and dirt, and they are rarely even swept.

Richard Mott