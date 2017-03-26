AYP, Harbor House operators, raise $10,000 running 200 miles

KINGMAN – Arizona Youth Partnership’s “Raisin’ the Roof” relay team recently completed the RAGNAR Del Sol that started in Wickenburg and ended in Fountain Hills.

The local team raised over $10,000 to continue its work with youth and families in Arizona. Arizona Youth Partnership operates the Harbor House in Kingman.

Runners faced a 91-degree start temperature in Wickenburg. However, they were well hydrated and supported each other over the 200-mile course, said Tammany McDaniel, director of community initiatives.



AZYP is a nonprofit organization founded in 1990 that serves youth and families in rural, underserved communities statewide.

Its programs deliver a root-cause, comprehensive approach to prevent drivers of poverty such as teen pregnancy, lack of family economic self-sufficiency, substance abuse and academic failure.

McDaniel thanked Blue Moon Pest Control and Mertens Equipment for sponsoring the team.

AZYP also announced progress of several local youth groups working to make a change in the community.

In Focus, a coalition of K-12 students at Blended Learning Center, secured a donation of a building on school property. They’ve held several events in the space and plan to expand operating hours next school year. They’re in the progress of getting donations for paint, games, furniture and fixtures so they can hold movie nights, dances and other activities.

Black Mountain Youth is a group in Golden Valley that is making sleeping mats for the homeless. After collecting plastic shopping bags, they worked with Earline Maher, who taught them how to make plastic yarn from the bags. It takes about 750 bags to make one sleeping mat.

Drug Free Coyotes is a group of students from Yucca School District that’s hanging banners on drug abuse prevention and mentoring younger students at the school.

To learn more about Arizona Youth Partnership, visit the website at www.azyp.org.