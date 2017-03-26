Horoscope: March 26, 2017

Birthdays: Keira Knightley, 32; Kenny Chesney, 49; Martin Short, 67; Steven Tyler, 69.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Go the distance. If you can make a better presentation in person, set up an appointment. Opportunity will present itself if you are dedicated and determined.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Use what you know to get ahead, but be willing to learn as you go. Give-and-take along with compassion and wanting what’s best for everyone will result in greater popularity, trust and respect.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Offer help for the right reasons and only accept assistance from someone who is not trying to get something from you. Ulterior motives are prevalent going both ways and caution must be taken.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Keep an open mind and a willingness to listen to what others have to say. Getting along with others will be in your best interests.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take care of personal paperwork, taxes or settlements that are pending. It’s best to take care of responsibilities before you engage in social activities.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Short trips, romantic encounters and quality time with the people you enjoy being with the most should be on your agenda. A physical challenge will get you pumped up.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): When dealing with home, family and your personal assets, be sure to take your time. Making an impulsive decision will lead to a power struggle.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Make love and personal relationships with friends, family and your loved one a priority. Your unique approach to the way you live will attract interesting people.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Home and family should take precedence. You can bring about favorable changes if you include everyone in your decision-making.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Look for creative alternatives that work for you rather than giving into an unrealistic plan that someone else wants you to take on.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Keep an open mind, but don’t just believe someone’s claims Go to the source if you want facts and better insight into a situation that is causing confusion.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): An emotional situation will mount if you don’t address issues directly. Show your concerns and offer the facts to avoid anyone getting the wrong idea.