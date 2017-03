Lois (Lane) Rishel of Mohave Coffee News (shown above, center, with club Speaker Chair Margaret Libertini and Past President Lorraine Leeming) spoke at the Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s March 24 meeting. The publication’s mission statement is “to strengthen our community by promoting small and medium-sized businesses and bringing awareness to local non-profit and not-for-profit organizations.” Lois may be reached at lois@mohavecoffeenews.com.