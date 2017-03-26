Kingman Photo: Evened Up

Matt Bathauer delivers a pitch in the fourth inning for Lee Williams in the Volunteers’ 7-6 win at Bradshaw Mountain Thursday in Prescott Valley. The win came just two days after the Bears beat Lee Williams at Dick Grounds Field. Bathauer earned the win pitching 3 2/3 innings and holding Bradshaw (4-2, 3-2 4A Grand Canyon Region) scoreless after the Bears were up, 6-3. Bathauer only surrendered three base hits. Hunter Allen wnet 3-4 with two doubles and four runs batted in to lead the Vols’ (6-3, 2-3) offense.