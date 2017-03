KINGMAN – Motorists may experience delays due to asphalt milling on Andy Devine Avenue between 8th and Hall streets beginning Monday and continuing throughout the week, according to a city of Kingman press release.

The work will take place between 5 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The city recommends motorists use alternative routes due to street closures and delays in traffic flow.

For more information, call the City of Kingman Public Works Department at (928) 757-7467.