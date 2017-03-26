Obituary: Bertha M. McDougal

Bertha M. McDougal, 81, of Kingman went to be with her heavenly Father on March 18, 2017. She was born on September 23, 1935 in Oakland, California.

Bertha was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She loved children by babysitting and was a foster mother; she made a difference to so many children.

She owned and operated B’s Honeycomb Salon in Prescott in the 1980s. She loved gardening, reading her Bible and sharing her love of the Lord with others.

Bertha leaves behind three sisters, Virginia Webber, Arlene King and Patricia Watson; her four children and their spouses, Robin and Rod Puckett, Judy and Steve Gholson, June Lama, and Ron and Shelli Stephenson. She also leaves eight grandchildren, Matt, Tim, Amy, Chris, Jenny, Erin, Sadie and Cody; along with 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank KRMC Hospice for the exceptional love and support they showed to our mother and us.