Horoscope: March 27, 2017

Birthdays: Fergie, 42; Nathan Fillion, 46; Mariah Carey, 47; Pauley Perrette, 48.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Emotions will be difficult to control when faced with setbacks that involve your status and reputation. Use logical thinking to ensure that you maintain the level of respect you deserve.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Put more effort into whatever you are doing. Your courage and endurance will make a difference to the outcome of any pursuit you take on.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Question everything, but don’t let your findings stop you from striving to reach your goals. Pursue your dreams regardless of the obstacles.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Be aware of what others say and do. An inappropriate response will cost you emotionally. Bide your time, be observant and offer help instead of criticism.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You can get ahead if you are willing to listen, adapt and use your intelligence to expand your interests.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take care of personal health, wealth and settlements. Don’t leave any stone unturned or let anyone speak on your behalf.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t overlook new possibilities. When one door closes, another door opens. Partnerships may be dicey.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Unusual alterations at home or within the dynamics of important relationships can be expected. Face each crossroad with a passionate and progressive tone and you will find a way to prosper and forge ahead.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be careful how you handle personal matters and family dynamics. Not everyone will see things your way or want to participate in your plans.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep busy, finish what you start and avoid anyone who offers negative remarks or tries to distract you. Getting things done in a reasonable amount of time should be your goal.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Sign up for anything that will help you build a better environment to live in. Choose your friends wisely and don’t forget about those who have stood by your side for years.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t be fooled by your imagination or the assumptions others make. Stick to basics and rely on truth, facts and what you know.