Kingman Center for the Arts hosts grand opening

The Kingman Center for the Arts’ Community Arts Center held its Grand Opening Saturday, complete with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Kingman Chamber of Commerce, art galleries featuring local and visiting artists, art demonstrations and live music. Located at 202 and 204 Beale St., the Kingman Center for the Arts is a nonprofit organization committed to bringing more arts-related entertainment and education to Kingman. There are plans to have art classes in May, including some life drawing from a clothed figure, still life, book making, and paper marbling classes. The life drawing class will be held each Tuesday from 2-6 p.m. and cost $15. For more information on various classes contact kingmancenterforthearts@gmail.com. The Community Arts Center will be open for events and at other times when a volunteer is available. However, it is still developing schedules and seeking volunteers so it doesn’t yet have defined hours. The Kingman Center for the Arts appreciates donations or volunteers and is looking for participating artists, teachers, students, gallery sitters, ushers, fundraising help and more. For more information, call 385-319-5238 or find the Kingman Center for the Arts on Facebook. Also check https://www.bealestreettheater.com/events for upcoming events. Above, Bronwynn and Ryan Swigert play violin and cello at the grand opening Saturday. At left, Gretchen Hecht and her daughters Madison, 6 (front) and Mackenzie, 9, enjoy the art gallery.