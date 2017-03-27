Kingman: Man with warrant out of Kingman forces lockdown at Bearizona, captured.

The crash scene

The crash scene

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: March 27, 2017 5:56 p.m.

  • Updated as of Monday, March 27, 2017 6:01 PM

    • Update: The suspect has been captured.

    WILLIAMS (AP) – A wildlife park in northern Arizona is on lockdown as Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies search for a suspect who allegedly fired shots at law enforcement who were chasing him.

    photo

    John Freeman

    Authorities say John Freeman has a warrant for his arrest out of Kingman and should be considered armed and dangerous. A sheriff’s deputy tried to stop Freeman’s vehicle for a traffic violation on Interstate 40 near Ask Fork around 10:45 a.m. Monday.

    The vehicle kept going and a man who was thrown from the car has been detained.

    Authorities say a high-speed chase ensued until the suspect’s vehicle became disabled and crashed into a culvert near the Bearizona Wildlife Park.

    They say Freeman exited the car and fired at least one shot at the deputy before disappearing into the forest.

    More like this story