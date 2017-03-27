Letter: Hoping there is some pride in stealing a banner

This is an open letter to the thief or thieves who stole the Kamp Girl Power Banner in Golden Valley.

You must have really needed a banner to stoop so low as to steal an advertisement promoting the upcoming event in Kingman sponsored by Soroptimist International of Kingman for the benefit of young ladies for a day to participate in a fun and worthwhile activity.

The Soroptimists are a non-profit group who work hard to promote and advance opportunities for women and girls in our community.

So I hope you’re proud of yourself for stealing from a fund raising organization and may you find a good use for it.

Caroline Palmquist

Kingman