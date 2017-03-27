Letter: Taxes paid, fix the potholes

Interesting letter by the fellow who stated you can buy a bag of asphalt repair for $8.

I imagine had the city not lost $1 million-plus to a employee stealing from taxpayers many bags of this stuff could be bought.

I know you have to add in county employee labor costs, but at that cost one could fill a lot of pot holes.

I think if you pay taxes, I figure we all have paid enough to fill a lot of pot holes.

We all pay taxes. Every time you purchase anything, pay your property tax bills, etc., – no one is not paying taxes no matter what certain politically inclined folks swear by – look at your receipts when you buy anything in this city and add your taxes up over a year;s time.

R. Hill