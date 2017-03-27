Licenses & Permits

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending March 17:

No. 1 Arizona Electric: 3045 Devin Ave., Kingman; 200-amp panel; $106.28.

G&T Electric: 7171 Kaiser Drive, Mohave Valley; 325-amp upgrade; $106.28.

Eric Swanson: Topock; metal garage; $552.50.

Ambient Edge: Kingman; HVAC; $82.50.

Barkhurst Electric: 4756 Casey Lane, Kingman; 100-amp panel; $106.28.

Bressman Construction: 1775 Desert Bloom Drive, Mohave Valley; block wall; $169.38.

Jim Baldwin Roofing: 1880 Willow Drive, Mohave Valley; reroof; $97.50.

The city of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending March 16:

Ambient Edge: 400 E. Beale St.; annual maintenance; $139.25.

Historic Restoration: 1400 Andy Devine Ave.; commercial remodel; $506.96.

Mohave Shadez: 2727 Lillie Ave.; awnings; $128.86.

Mohave Shadez: 2583 Sandstone Ave.; awnings; $128.86.

Chuck Myers: 2074 Pawnee Drive; detached garage; $506.96.

Liggett Electrical Service: 2369 Ginger St.; electric; $128.

Angle Homes: 4238 Gemstone Ave.; single-family residence; $6,491.84.

Hill Development: 3371 Charleston St.; single-family residence; $4,656.64.

Angle Homes: 3284 Southern Vista Drive; single-family residence; $4,162.21.

Angle Homes: 3284 Southern Vista Drive; single-family residence; $5,650.79.

Angle Homes: 3448 Karen Ave.; single-family residence; $4,619.41.

Cantrell Development: 2366 Golf Drive; single-family residence; $5,401.80.

Hill Development: 3364 Charleston St.; single-family residence; $4,151.95.

Hill Development: 3361 Charleston St.; single-family residence; $4,211.31.

DTL Enterprises: 2855 Rainbow St.; single-family residence; $4,189.05.

Angle Homes: 3333 Isador Ave.; single-family residence; $4,211.31.

DTL Enterprises: 2850 Brook St.; single-family residence; $4,189.05.

Mohave Signs: 301 Pine St.; attached sign; $74.

The city of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending March 17:

A.D. Shipping and Sales: 425 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; retail trade.

LNL Concrete and Bobcat: 1911 E. Arditto Place, Mohave Valley; contractor.

Command roofing: 8312 E, State St. Route 69, Prescott; contractor.

Bow-Tie Roofing: P.O. Box 1866, Pine; construction.

Puget Sound Services: 244 Sydney Ave., North Bend, Wash.; contractor.

Dave Sellinksy Carpentry: 2360 Airway Ave., Kingman; carpentry.