Missing Bullhead City teen found safely

BULLHEAD CITY – Missing Bullhead City teen Kellsee Jordan Smith, 15, who was reported missing Feb. 27, has been found safely in Las Vegas.

According to BHCPD spokeswoman Emily Fromelt, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department notified the Bullhead City Police Department that they had located Smith and the stolen vehicle on March 18.

She had last been seen at her Bullhead City residence more than a week ago.

The original report said Smith allegedly stole her grandmother’s rental car, a black Hyundai Sonata with California license plate 7TPZ765.

There’s currently no information if Smith will face charges for the stolen vehicle.