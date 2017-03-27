MOHAVE 911

Drugs/warrants arrest

On March 22, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested

Denise Rachelle Ussery, 22, of Kingman for possession of dangerous drugs, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, felonies, and two failure to appear misdemeanor warrants issued by Kingman Municipal Court.



According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies contacted three women, including Ussery, walking in the area of Neal Avenue and Benton Street. A records check showed Ussery to have active warrants.



A search of her purse allegedly revealed a pipe with residue and two small containers containing a white crystal substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine. She was taken into custody without incident, transported and booked into the Mohave County jail.

Trespassing

On March 19, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Gary A Fox, 63, of Golden Valley for trespassing, a felony.



According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies responded to a man trespassing in the 5300 block of Chino Drive. Deputies talked to the homeowner who said Fox had previously been told to stop trespassing on his property. Deputies arrived, contacted Fox and took him into custody without incident.



The homeowner said Fox was always hanging around his home and garage. Deputies talked to a witness who said she saw Fox coming out of her neighbor’s garage.

During conversations with Fox alledgedly said he was sitting in the garage for several hours and had been told not to be on the property.



He was transported and booked into the Mohave County Jail.

Warrants arrest

On March 21, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Samuel Wayne Snider, 23, of Kingman on a felony warrant issued by Lake Havasu City Justice Court for aggravated assault – serious physical injury and unlawful use of means of transportation along with a misdemeanor warrant issued by Kingman Justice Court for failure to pay fines.



According to a sheriff’s spokeswoman, deputies contacted Snider during a traffic stop in the area of Diagonal Way and Baker Drive. A records check showed him to have outstanding warrants.