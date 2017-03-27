Mohave County’s Most Wanted

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
Deliana Mildred Kroll
DOB: 06/11/1996 white female, 5-foot-3, 130 pounds, Eyes: Blue Hair: Blond
Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation, class 6 undesignated; unlawful use of means of transportation, class 6 undesignated
Date of Warrant: 03/07/17
Terra Lynn Street
DOB: 01/07/59 white female, 4-10, 128 pounds, Eyes: Green, Hair: Gray
Offense: Escape third-degree, class 6 felony
Date of Warrant: 03/09/17
Heather May Rinehart
DOB: 05/15/84 white female, 5-1, 120 pounds, Eyes: Green, Hair: Brown
Offense: Criminal trespass first-degree, class 6 undesignated
Date of Warrant: 03/14/17
SUBMIT FEEDBACK