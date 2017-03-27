MCSO: New Class of Detention Officers

A graduating class of detention officer graduates being sworn in by Sheriff Doug Schuster in Kingman Thursday. Pictured left to right: Jason Lowe, Alexander Gisel, Derrick Flores, Breana Traxler, Marissa Newman, Deanna Black and Sheriff Doug Schuster. The graduates successfully completed four weeks of academy training and will undergo an additional five weeks of field training. Before becoming a detention officer, the recruits participated in a one-day testing process that included a written examination, physical agility test and interviews before a three-member panel. The next Detention Officer Recruit testing process is scheduled for April 10. Anyone interested can contact the Mohave County Human Resources at 928-753-0736.