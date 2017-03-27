‘Power Rangers’: Silly but fun

Let’s just get this out of the way right off the bat: The Power Rangers is silly. It always has been. A group of high schoolers in brightly colored armor fighting evil monsters in giant robotic dinosaurs was never an idea to be taken seriously. And yet it’s still one of the most popular kid shows to date.

Why? Because it always embraced its own campiness. It’s a silly idea and they knew it. Now in the latest superhero reboot to hit the theaters the “Power Rangers” return, and in true reboot fashion it comes bringing its own dark, brooding edge. By all stretches of the imagination this film shouldn’t work, and to be fair, it has more than its share of flaws from a story that relies far too heavily on coincidence to editing that can leave the viewers confused to what is going on.

And easily the biggest stumbling block lying in this films way is how to combine the goofy over-the-top action of the original series with a grungy, realistic drama. It can’t, right? It falls flat on its face?

Actually, no. In fact, despite all its flaws I found myself enjoying this movie more than I thought I would.

For those of you who don’t know, “The Power Rangers” is about a group of troubled teens whose worlds are upended when an alien being named Zordon (Bryan Cranston) comes a knocking and tells them they’ve inherited the mantle of the Power Rangers, warriors meant to protect the earth and all life upon it. This sets them on a path of self-discovery as they have to come together as a team in order to stop the world from being destroyed. This is where the movie surprised me as it could have been easy for the writers to make these characters one dimensional placeholders. But, instead, each of the Rangers is given a fair amount of development, and it’s in watching each of these characters overcome their fears, insecurities, and anger to become a team that makes “Power Rangers” so enjoyable.

The action, when it kicks off, is enjoyable and doesn’t pull you out of the story although some of the weaker CGI elements might. And the series trademark campiness is still felt throughout, and while at times causes a bit of tonal whiplash, it never really breaks the story and in fact sometimes works as well as it always has. Old school fans of the show will be happy to know that there are several nods to the original TV program, but without going over the top at the risk of alienating newer viewers. Fair to say there’s enough here to entertain moviegoers of all ages, so parents worried that this will be intolerable to sit through shouldn’t be too concerned.

Go give it a chance. Go keeping in mind that it’s based on a 90s kid show.

And I believe you’ll enjoy it more than you might expect.

3 out of 4 miners.