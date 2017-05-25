Mohave County Department of Health keeps an eye on children’s health

Children of Mohave County are slightly healthier overall than children throughout the state of Arizona, though the percentage of children without health insurance is twice the statewide rate, according to the 2016 Arizona Children’s Health Survey.

The survey found that 55.5 percent of Mohave County children had no chronic health conditions, compared with 52.6 percent for the state.

However, comparisons between Mohave County and the state of Arizona showed 11.3 percent of children with no insurance in the county, versus 5.5 percent for the state.

Another noteworthy finding: 13.2 percent of survey respondents in Mohave County said insurance doesn’t cover their child’s needs, significantly higher than the statewide response of 8.7 percent.

“We have the same rate of needs, but a higher rate of these needs being unmet,” said Cassy Greenwood, community health education specialist with Mohave County Department of Public Health.

“We don’t have as many specialist providers. Those (survey) numbers do back up what people already feel is an important first step.”

In Mohave County, the need for hearing care, preventive dental care, specialty care and vision care were unmet at higher percentages.

“Our insurance … it all comes back to that,” Greenwood said.

Allergies were the No. 1 health problem for children in both the state (24.3 percent) and county (18.6 percent), followed by asthma (11.5 percent state, 10.3 percent county) and children with ADD or ADHD (9 percent state, 9.8 percent county).

Anxiety problems were roughly 8 percent for both Arizona and Mohave County children.

Survey respondents also filled in their own responses for other unmet needs, which included lack of specialty services, having to travel out of town for appointments, and access to insurance.

Special needs

The focus of the two-hour workshop presented May 17 by Mohave County Department of Public Health shifted to children with special needs.

Most of the 25 people in attendance were from organizations and support groups such as Raising Special Kids, MIKIDs and Rise Services.

Greenwood heard about the need for additional training for providers such as teachers and school nurses, and more training in general for anyone who works with special needs children.

Those attending the survey presentation participated in an assessment of challenges and solutions for Mohave County children’s health.

Among the challenges they identified were needs for specialized health care and insurance; recreation and activities for families with special needs children; education and support for special needs students after graduation; recognition and awareness of children with special health care needs; employment training; parent support; and resources for housing and transportation.

Roughly 68 percent of parents in Mohave County said their children had no special health care needs, about the same as the state. However, Greenwood said that leaves 32 percent that need special care.

Possible solutions

Greenwood said she’s looking forward to the next meeting to discuss possible solutions and how to implement them.

Some of the solutions put forth by people at the presentation:

• Training for parents and professionals on positive behavior support and special education. Additional support for school nurses and health aides.

• Public awareness. Educate the public on why people with special needs extra support, and report abuse.

• Raise more money for services and special needs such as wheelchair swings at parks.

• Recruit traveling doctors and consider consortiums to deliver services in remote areas.

• Hold webinars to reduce travel.

Greenwood noted that “educating the community” and “awareness” were mentioned at least three times in suggestions for solutions.

The first Arizona Children’s Health Survey was conducted in Mohave County in 2014. Areas of concern were much the same, including parent involvement, education and lack of available resources.

Mohave County had 768 respondents complete the 2016 survey, all with children 18 years of age or under in the household. The state had 3,680 respondents.