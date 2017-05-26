BMX brings families together

KINGMAN – Kelson McCool didn’t get his first racing bike until he was 13 years old, but his interest in BMX started long before that.

“I used to ride around and jump random stuff that I could when I was a little smaller,” McCool said. “I didn’t have a nice bike or anything at the time, but I’d still ride for the sake of riding.”

He quickly turned his passion for riding into something he could do every day with the help of someone who knew the sport.

“My dad used to race when he was younger,” McCool said. “So one Christmas I got a bike and he said, ‘Come on, let’s go ride.’ We hit the track a couple of times and I’ve loved it ever since.”

That love could be seen Monday as McCool was one of many racers on the track at the Mohave County Fairgrounds. With each lap, the 15-year-old found his groove and displayed the talent that’s led him to Nationals.

However, McCool stays true to his name and doesn’t overlook the tough competition.

“I look at Nationals as just another race,” he said. “I don’t prep myself like other people will. They’ll overthink it and they’ll go, ‘This kid is in my race and this kid is in my race.’ I’ll look at my motos and see those kids are in my race, but I’ll just go, ‘Okay, they’re just another rider. Why am I not faster than them?’”

That mentality has paid off on numerous occasions, highlighted by being the top rider in the Gold Cup Series.

“I’m happy for it,” McCool said. “I strived to get there for sure, but I race just like any other race. Winning the Gold Cup was a big thing for accomplishing things. I just was looking at it kind of like a bucket list.”

It won’t be a surprise if there are more achievements in McCool’s future, but he isn’t certain on how long he’ll compete in BMX. One thing is for sure though, he enjoys using the sport as a way to bond with his father.

“I love having my dad out here just for the sake of him always having these stories of I did this, this and this,” McCool said. “It will translate over into how I ride. It’s great having him here because if nobody else is, he’s here to either ride with or have someone to push me to try this or do this. I love riding with him.”

That family atmosphere is also present for Ray Meins, who has his eight-year-old twin boys riding on the track.

“Our mom and dad taught us how to ride with no training wheels,” Evan Meins said. “So they got us started with BMX. We started to do it a lot and we liked it.”

The duo’s early start paid off, as they have traveled all over the United States for Nationals. Evan Meins said he enjoyed the trip to Oklahoma, while brother Eyan Meins liked Las Vegas.

Ray Meins’ wife also gets out on the track, while he sticks with fixing up the bikes. That opportunity not only allows him to spend time with his family, but it also lets him see the wide variety of racers.

“It’s not unheard of in their age group at Nationals to have 40 to 60 kids in their motos,” Ray Meins said. “So they have to go through not only two motos to qualify, but they have to go to eighths, quarters, semis and mains. They’re racing all day long.”

That is a big difference from the older kids who Meins said may only have to go to a moto and then a semi, cutting down the time they have to race.