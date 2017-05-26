Get a plate, help preserve iconic Route 66

PHOENIX – “Flagstaff, Arizona, don’t forget Winona … Kingman …”

Arizona figures prominently in the lyrics to the iconic Bobby Troup song celebrating the highway known as the “Mother Road.”

Now Arizona gets even more attention because the new Route 66 specialty license plate has been named the “Best New License Plate” in the United States.

The honor bestowed since 1970 by the Automobile License Plate Collectors Association (ALPCA) was formally recognized Thursday at Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza in Phoenix.

ALPCA members voted for the Route 66 plate based on overall attractiveness of the design and its legibility as a tool for public safety and law enforcement. This is the third time for Arizona to win this award. The general issue plate introduced in 1996 and the Centennial plate introduced in 2011 also received Best Plate Awards.

“The plate’s visually appealing retro design particularly resonated with our members for its tribute to the legendary Mother Road,” ALPCA President Cyndi McCabe said.

The Route 66 plate was introduced in late 2016 and has been a strong seller among specialty plates. As of the end of April, nearly 6,000 had been sold, and more than $51,000 had been raised to support preservation efforts for the highway that crosses iconic northern Arizona landscapes and historic communities.

“Route 66 carried more than cars, it carried peoples’ lives and millions of their stories,” said Eric Jorgensen, director of Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division. “Even though its use as a major highway ended long ago, its ability to be an inspiration endures. We’re honored to be part of the effort to preserve this historic roadway by offering this award-winning plate.”